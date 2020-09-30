Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Charles lays wreath in Berlin

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Prince Charles lays wreath in Berlin

Prince Charles lays wreath in Berlin

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have laid wreaths atthe Neue Wache memorial in the centre of Berlin to mark Germany’s National Dayof Mourning.

They were accompanied by senior German leaders, includingpresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Wolfgang Schauble, the head of theBundestag parliament.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charles, Prince of Wales Charles, Prince of Wales Member of British royal family

Prince Charles to urge UK and Germany to 'reaffirm bond'

 The prince will be first Royal Family member to attend an annual remembrance service in Berlin.
BBC News

Duke's birthday wishes for Prince Charles

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish Prince Charles a happy birthday on their social media accounts.
BBC News
Prince of Wales' year in review [Video]

Prince of Wales' year in review

The Prince of Wales marks his 72nd birthday on November 14. Here is a lookback at his year in review. It proved to be a busy year for Charles, as hissecond son departed from royal duties, and the Covid-19 pandemic swept acrossthe UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 04:42Published

Prince Charles' 'sustainable fashion' line arrives – and it's going to cost you

 You'll have to pay dear for a shirt or coat from Prince Charles' just-launched sustainable fashion line, but the profits go to charity.
USATODAY.com

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Second wife of Prince Charles

Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence [Video]

Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face masks Charles and Camillajoined a socially distanced congregation at Westminster Abbey for a servicemarking 100 years to the day since the body of the unidentified serviceman waslaid rest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony [Video]

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office. #WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:59Published
Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers [Video]

Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers

The Queen has been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visitedWestminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the UnknownWarrior. The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings duringthe pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print mask to theDuchess of Cambridge’s in classic floral Liberty fabrics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Charles and Camilla meet nurses on visit to Belfast [Video]

Charles and Camilla meet nurses on visit to Belfast

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

How Germany remembers the world wars

 Germany's fraught relationship with the memory of war is symbolised by one building in central Berlin.
BBC News

All that Juice

 Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon If you are upset by the undeniable fact that our greatest scientific minds are failing in their battle against..
WorldNews

Germany blasts Russia's sanctions plan over Navalny

 Berlin has hit out at Moscow's retaliation to EU sanctions brought in against six Russian officials in October over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. A spokesman..
WorldNews

Neue Wache Neue Wache


Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Violent extremism linked to failure of migrants to integrate, EU says

 The rise of violent extremism in Europe has been linked to the failure of migrants to integrate, in a hard-debated joint declaration by EU governments on the..
WorldNews

'Matrix 4' Cast and Crew Throw Secret Wrap Party in Germany

 Not even COVID's 2nd wave or a partial lockdown in Germany could stop "Matrix 4" stars from celebrating the end of filming ... but they tried to keep it on the..
TMZ.com

Frank-Walter Steinmeier Frank-Walter Steinmeier


Wolfgang Schäuble Wolfgang Schäuble


Related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth leads birthday tributes to Prince Charles on his 72nd birthday [Video]

Queen Elizabeth leads birthday tributes to Prince Charles on his 72nd birthday

To mark the Prince of Wales' 72nd birthday, the Royal Family social media accounts posted a throwback photo of baby Charles sat on his mother's lap and a second photo of them both laughing.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:16Published
Happy 72nd birthday to Prince Charles! Here are some of the Prince of Wales' biggest achievements! [Video]

Happy 72nd birthday to Prince Charles! Here are some of the Prince of Wales' biggest achievements!

Over the decades, Prince Charles has worked tirelessly for charities and to fulfil royal engagements. These are his five biggest achievements.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:16Published
Prince Charles Reportedly Told Princess Diana He Didn't Love Her the Night Before Their Wedding [Video]

Prince Charles Reportedly Told Princess Diana He Didn't Love Her the Night Before Their Wedding

"She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:52Published