Watch: Hailstorm accompanies rains in Haryana's Hisar

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing arrests absconding builder



Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has apprehended absconding builder Brij Bhushan Gupta from Panchkula, Haryana who is accused of cheating flat buyers. The accused was absconding and deliberately evading his arrest. More than 20 people had filed complaints that they were allured to invest in the residential township project in Greater Noida by Primrose Infratech Pvt Ltd. without having the requisite approvals in place. The gullible victims were induced by making false promise of handing over the possession of developed flats, having world class amenities, within the period of 36 months. A total of Rs 103 crore were collected against the sale of 438 flats. After preliminary enquiry, a case was registered against the M/s Primrose InfratechPvt. Ltd and M/s Realcraft Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. and their directors. The accused directors diverted the money collected from the buyers, which was meant for construction of the project, for creating personal assets, living luxury life and extending benefits in the form of loans and advances to related entities. Accused Brij Bhushan Gupta was absconding and was frequently shifting hideouts. The police teams kept track over his movements and raids were conducted at several places in Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh and finally the police team succeeded in apprehending him from Panchkula, Haryana.

