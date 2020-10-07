Watch: Hailstorm accompanies rains in Haryana's Hisar

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s
Haryana's Hisar witnessed a change in weather on November 15.

The city received hailstorm with rains this evening.

India Metrological Department (IMD) predicted light rain with thunder, lightning would occur in parts of Haryana.

Neighbour Delhi has also witnessed light showers.


