Meteorologist Jennifer Correa has your Sunday weather forecast.



Related videos from verified sources Saturday p.m KSBW Weather Forecast 11.14.20



KSBW Meteorologist Jonathan Bass has your Sunday forecast Credit: KSBW Duration: 03:36 Published 15 hours ago Jeff Ray's Weather Update



After a warm and windy Saturday, a cold front will move in to bring cooler temperatures on Sunday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:24 Published 17 hours ago Storms move out, sun returns on Sunday



Storms move out, sun returns on Sunday Credit: KMBC Duration: 03:22 Published 17 hours ago