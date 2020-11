Terry Bradshaw: Steelers are the class of the AFC until Ravens improve passing game Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:52s - Published 1 minute ago Terry Bradshaw: Steelers are the class of the AFC until Ravens improve passing game Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw and the NFL on FOX crew discuss the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Hear why Terry thinks that until Baltimore can prove they can consistently pass the ball, the Steelers remain the best team in the AFC. 0

