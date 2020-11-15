Senator Rick Scott quarantines after COVID-19 exposure
Senator Rick Scott quarantines after COVID-19 exposure
Senator Rick Scott says he is now quarantining after he came into contact with someone Friday night who tested positive for COVID-19.
SENATORRICK SCOTT SAYS *HE’S NOW INQUARANTINE.SCOTT MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT ONTWITTER THIS MORNING.
HE SAYS ONFRIDAY, HE CAME IN CONTACT WITHSOMEONE WHO TESTED POSITIVE.
