Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Zoom to temporarily lift 40-minute meeting limit on Thanksgiving Day

Communications tech company Zoom has said that it would lift its standard forty-minute limit on free video calls for 'Thanksgiving Day' to make it simpler for families to spend time virtually on the US holiday.

The forty-minute time limit has been of the major restrictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which forces teams to restart the calls after the stipulated time.

According to The Verge, many of Zoom's competitors have imposed similar restrictions, including Google Meet (60-minute limit) and all providers charge extra for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and expand the number of participants allowed.

Zoom's removal of the forty-minute limit will be from midnight on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to 6 am ET on November 27.


Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls [Video]

Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet video-conferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post. According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Google's Chrome browser, then he/she should be able to access the feature in Chrome OS as well as on Windows and Mac laptops and desktops. The feature is "coming soon" to mobile, Google said. However, no browser extension is needed to activate custom backgrounds; and the user should be able to add a background image from his/her own photo collection or from a library of images provided by Google. The library includes landscapes, abstract art and offices. As reported by The Verge, it may take up to a week before all Google Meet users can access the new custom background option, the company said. Google integrated Meet into Gmail in May, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30 [Video]

Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30

Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know."Under the extension, anyone with a Google account could create free meetings with up to 100 people, and with no time limit. The Verge reported that the deadline of September 30 is also applicable to other features like access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 1,00,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive. Those features are normally only available to customers on the "enterprise" tier of G Suite, which costs USD 25 per user per month. During the coronavirus pandemic, Google Meet and other video-conferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom, with Meet passing 100 million daily participants back in April.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

