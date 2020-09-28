Zoom to temporarily lift 40-minute meeting limit on Thanksgiving Day

Communications tech company Zoom has said that it would lift its standard forty-minute limit on free video calls for 'Thanksgiving Day' to make it simpler for families to spend time virtually on the US holiday.
The forty-minute time limit has been of the major restrictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which forces teams to restart the calls after the stipulated time.
According to The Verge, many of Zoom's competitors have imposed similar restrictions, including Google Meet (60-minute limit) and all providers charge extra for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and expand the number of participants allowed.
Zoom's removal of the forty-minute limit will be from midnight on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to 6 am ET on November 27.
