Let Them All Talk Movie (2020) - Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Let Them All Talk Movie - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: The story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds.
Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent.
Directed by Steven Soderbergh starring Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan release date December 10, 2020 (on HBO MAX)