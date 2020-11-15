Let Them All Talk Movie (2020) - Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges

Let Them All Talk Movie - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: The story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds.

Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh starring Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan release date December 10, 2020 (on HBO MAX)