SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on thefirst fully fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company.
The Falconrocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Centre carrying the secondcrew to be launched by SpaceX.
The Dragon capsule on top – named Resilience byits crew in light of this year’s many challenges, most notably Covid-19 – isdue to reach the space station early on Tuesday UK time and remain there untilspring.
"I knew what could be in store for him and I was hoping he'd be one of those people who would just have some severe symptoms, be on oxygen and get out of the hospital in a week or two, but that has not been the case," said Brian Wilson, Jim's brother.
Victor Glover is one of the astronauts aboard the historic SpaceX rocket mission that will soon dock with the International Space Station. Glover is from Southern California and as Jeff Newman reports,..