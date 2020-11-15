SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on thefirst fully fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company.

The Falconrocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Centre carrying the secondcrew to be launched by SpaceX.

The Dragon capsule on top – named Resilience byits crew in light of this year’s many challenges, most notably Covid-19 – isdue to reach the space station early on Tuesday UK time and remain there untilspring.