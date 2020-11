Matt Hancock grilled on GMB about government’s response to pandemic Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Matt Hancock grilled on GMB about government’s response to pandemic Health secretary Matt Hancock has become the first government minister to appear on Good Morning Britain for more than 200 days.Hancock was grilled on the ITV show on Monday by presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in an often uncomfortable interview.It has been 201 days since a government minister has appeared on GMB.Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV 0

