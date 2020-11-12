Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has lit candles outside 11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali on Saturday.
The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe past few weeks will have slowed down growth.
Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace system is working "as it should".
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is "totally distracted" by "infighting" and "squabbling" instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis.
Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship.
Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has paid tribute to TV legend Des O'Connor, who has died aged 88.