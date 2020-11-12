Global  
 

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports.

Report by Blairm.

Diwali 2020: UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lights diyas at 11th Downing Street for first time, watch here

 This is the first time in the history of the UK that 11th Downing street was lit up with diyas. Rishi Sunak, born to Punjabi Hindu parents, Chancellor of the..
DNA
Chancellor lights candles outside Number 11 ahead of Diwali [Video]

Chancellor lights candles outside Number 11 ahead of Diwali

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has lit candles outside 11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali on Saturday.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy [Video]

Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy

The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe past few weeks will have slowed down growth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Chancellor: We've been 'responsive and flexible' to pandemic [Video]

Chancellor: We've been 'responsive and flexible' to pandemic

Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published

Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working [Video]

Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace system is working "as it should".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting' [Video]

Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting'

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is "totally distracted" by "infighting" and "squabbling" instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Jimmy Tarbuck pays tribute to 'generous' Des O'Connor [Video]

Jimmy Tarbuck pays tribute to 'generous' Des O'Connor

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has paid tribute to TV legend Des O'Connor, who has died aged 88.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published