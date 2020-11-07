Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”.

He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn the election result.

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani quickly defended the president, denying Trump was conceding the race.

He went on to make unfounded allegations of fraud and misconduct in Pennsylvania.

Thousands of pro-Trump protesters assembled in Washington DC for the Million MAGA March at the weekend.

Report by Shoulderg.

