Sabarimala pilgrimage begins in Kerala, Covid-free certificate mandatory|Oneindia News

Sabarimala pilgrimage begins in Kerala, Covid-free certificate mandatory

The annual two-month-long pilgrimage to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala's Sabarimala started today amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the Sabarimala temple was opened on Sunday for the annual pilgrimage season, devotees were only allowed to enter the temple today morning with strict Covid-prevention measures in place.

Pilgrims were allowed to start trekking at 3am through a virtual queue system.

Mask-wearing employees of the temple board and police personnel kept vigil along the trekking route to ensure devotees follow all the Covid protocols, which include a compulsory Covid-negative test, a fitness certificate and mask wearing.

