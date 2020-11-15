Watch: BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi take oath as Bihar Dy CMs

‘Does Congress support restoration of Article 370’?: Ravi Shankar Prasad



BJP lashed out at the Congress over the Gupkar alliance in Kashmir. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the Congress party should clear its stand on the restoration of Article 370 in the valley. ‘I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, do they want restoration of Article 370? Please tell the nation categorically and clearly does the Congress support annulment of pro-people laws?’ Prasad asked. The Minister also asked whether the Congress party supports Farooq Abdullah’s statement on seeking China’s help for restoration of Article 370 and Mehbooba Mufti’s remark on the Indian flag. Prasad said that the Congress will be asked these questions until they clear their stand. ‘Will congress support annulment of all pro-people & pro-poor laws passed by the Parliament following the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley?, Prasad asked. He also lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti over her statement that the Central government had desecrated the constitution to abrogate Article 370 in the valley. Watch the full video for all the details.

