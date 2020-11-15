Watch: BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi take oath as Bihar Dy CMs

Rashtriya Janata Dal decided to boycott chief minister swearing-in ceremony, speaking on this Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh in a scathing remark said, "Bharatiya Janata Party raped and robbed mandate of people of Bihar and Nitish Kumar is result of that".
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived at party office in Patna on Nov 16. He will the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term after NDA won majority in closely-fought legislative assembly elections in Bihar.
BJP lashed out at the Congress over the Gupkar alliance in Kashmir. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the Congress party should clear its stand on the restoration of Article 370 in the valley. ‘I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, do they want restoration of Article 370? Please tell the nation categorically and clearly does the Congress support annulment of pro-people laws?’ Prasad asked. The Minister also asked whether the Congress party supports Farooq Abdullah’s statement on seeking China’s help for restoration of Article 370 and Mehbooba Mufti’s remark on the Indian flag. Prasad said that the Congress will be asked these questions until they clear their stand. ‘Will congress support annulment of all pro-people & pro-poor laws passed by the Parliament following the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley?, Prasad asked. He also lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti over her statement that the Central government had desecrated the constitution to abrogate Article 370 in the valley. Watch the full video for all the details.
There are indications that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar on November 16. "It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," said Renu on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today. Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon after closely fought Legislative Assembly elections in the state.
CM-designated Nitish Kumar will take oath today along with other ministers. Bihar BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad indicated that he and party leader Renu Devi will take oath as Deputy CM of the state today. "There are indications that Renu ji (BJP leader Renu Devi) and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar today. This is a good step towards women empowerment. This is a very big responsibility and party has kept their belief in me and I'll try to work upon it. Everything is good in NDA. We already had decided our Chief Minister. We are working for development of Bihar," said Tarkishore Prasad to ANI.
On RJD's Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that he must think before making such remarks. Tariq Anwar said "Shivanand Tiwari is senior and must think..
Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari has come down heavily on alliance partner Congress for Mahagathbandhan's narrow loss in Bihar assembly elections. Tiwari said the Congress..