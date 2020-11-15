Global  
 

Watch: BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi take oath as Bihar Dy CMs

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Watch: BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi take oath as Bihar Dy CMs

Watch: BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi take oath as Bihar Dy CMs

BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar at Raj Bhavan on November 16.

This time the state government will have 2 Deputy CMs.


Bharatiya Janata Party

'BJP raped and robbed mandate, Nitish result of that': RJD's Jagdanand Singh [Video]

'BJP raped and robbed mandate, Nitish result of that': RJD's Jagdanand Singh

Rashtriya Janata Dal decided to boycott chief minister swearing-in ceremony, speaking on this Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh in a scathing remark said, "Bharatiya Janata Party raped and robbed mandate of people of Bihar and Nitish Kumar is result of that".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published
HM Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar [Video]

HM Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived at party office in Patna on Nov 16. He will the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term after NDA won majority in closely-fought legislative assembly elections in Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 4th straight term

 Nitish Kumar's new deputies - BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were also sworn in on Monday.
DNA
‘Does Congress support restoration of Article 370’?: Ravi Shankar Prasad [Video]

‘Does Congress support restoration of Article 370’?: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP lashed out at the Congress over the Gupkar alliance in Kashmir. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the Congress party should clear its stand on the restoration of Article 370 in the valley. ‘I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, do they want restoration of Article 370? Please tell the nation categorically and clearly does the Congress support annulment of pro-people laws?’ Prasad asked. The Minister also asked whether the Congress party supports Farooq Abdullah’s statement on seeking China’s help for restoration of Article 370 and Mehbooba Mufti’s remark on the Indian flag. Prasad said that the Congress will be asked these questions until they clear their stand. ‘Will congress support annulment of all pro-people & pro-poor laws passed by the Parliament following the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley?, Prasad asked. He also lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti over her statement that the Central government had desecrated the constitution to abrogate Article 370 in the valley. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:44Published

Renu Devi

'Big responsibility': Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Bihar's Deputy CM [Video]

'Big responsibility': Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Bihar's Deputy CM

There are indications that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar on November 16. "It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," said Renu on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today. Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon after closely fought Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Tarkishore Prasad indicates Renu Devi, himself to take oath as Bihar's Deputy CMs [Video]

Tarkishore Prasad indicates Renu Devi, himself to take oath as Bihar's Deputy CMs

CM-designated Nitish Kumar will take oath today along with other ministers. Bihar BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad indicated that he and party leader Renu Devi will take oath as Deputy CM of the state today. "There are indications that Renu ji (BJP leader Renu Devi) and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar today. This is a good step towards women empowerment. This is a very big responsibility and party has kept their belief in me and I'll try to work upon it. Everything is good in NDA. We already had decided our Chief Minister. We are working for development of Bihar," said Tarkishore Prasad to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Bihar

'Shivanand Tiwari working to help weak BJP-JD(U) govt': Congress slams RJD leader who targeted Rahul

 The Congress on Monday hit back at senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari and accused him of working to help the "weak" BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar. "Shivanand..
IndiaTimes

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 4th straight term

Nitish Kumar's new deputies - BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were also sworn in on Monday.
DNA - Published

Bihar election: Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi could likely be made deputy CMs

A day before Nitish Kumar is to be swon in as the Chief Minister, four-term Katihar MLA...
Zee News - Published


Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News [Video]

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister of Bihar on Monday evening. Several other leaders of the BJP-JD(U) NDA alliance took oath as ministers in the new Bihar cabinet. This is the fourth..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
He must think before speaking: Tariq Anwar on Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark [Video]

He must think before speaking: Tariq Anwar on Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark

On RJD's Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that he must think before making such remarks. Tariq Anwar said "Shivanand Tiwari is senior and must think..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Congress restricted Mahagathbandhan from winning Bihar: RJD's Shivanand Tiwari [Video]

Congress restricted Mahagathbandhan from winning Bihar: RJD's Shivanand Tiwari

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari has come down heavily on alliance partner Congress for Mahagathbandhan's narrow loss in Bihar assembly elections. Tiwari said the Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published