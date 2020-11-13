Global  
 

Tarkishore Prasad elected BJP legislature leader in Bihar, says 'can't comment' on Dy CM post

Soon after the NDA legislature party meeting in Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad was elected as the Bihar BJP legislature party leader on November 15.

When asked about the Bihar Deputy CM post, Prasad said that he cannot comment on it right now.

"I can't comment on it as of now," said Prasad.


Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh

Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party. Oath taking ceremony will be held on after noon of November 16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Bihar: RJD's wait & watch hint as Nitish Kumar reveals CM oath plan [Video]

Bihar: RJD's wait & watch hint as Nitish Kumar reveals CM oath plan

Days after Bihar Assembly election results were revealed, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was selected to retain the Chief Minister's mantle in a meeting of legislators of the National Democratic Alliance. All MLAs of the alliance partners - JD(U), BJP, HAM(S), and VIP - reportedly attended the meeting. In the recently concluded election, the NDA managed to retain power by bagging 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly, but the BJP upstaged JD(U) by winning more seats - 74 and 43 respectively. The opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance - consisting of RJD, Congress, and Left parties among others - won 110 seats. As Nitish Kumar revealed his plan to take oath on November 16, RJD's Manoj Jha said that a person whose party won just over 40 seats shouldn't dream of becoming the CM and a 'spontaneous alternative' will emerge in the state soon.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published

Political parties in Punjab gearing up for 2022 assembly elections

 Congress party's main political opponents Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD(B)) and BJP are fighting their own battle of survival. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after a..
DNA

Oath ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon: Nitish Kumar [Video]

Oath ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon: Nitish Kumar

Oath ceremony for the Chief Minister of Bihar to be held on November 16, informed Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar after staking claim to form government in the state. He said, "Oath ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon." Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar today. NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns, know why

 Nitish Kumar said people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form the government."I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA, he said when..
DNA

Watch: Ruckus during Congress meet in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM present [Video]

Watch: Ruckus during Congress meet in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM present

Bihar Congress legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Friday witnessed ruckus as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of the new leader. Congress called a meeting of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:06Published
Watch: Ruckus at Bihar Congress Legislature Party meeting [Video]

Watch: Ruckus at Bihar Congress Legislature Party meeting

A ruckus erupted at Congress office in Patna during Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) on November 13. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party leader Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi [Video]

Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi

After an intensely fought election, the Bihar election results are out. The NDA is set to return to power - but with a weaker chief minister. The RJD-led alliance failed to muster up a majority — but..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 22:37Published