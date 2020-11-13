Tarkishore Prasad elected BJP legislature leader in Bihar, says 'can't comment' on Dy CM post

Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party. Oath taking ceremony will be held on after noon of November 16.
Days after Bihar Assembly election results were revealed, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was selected to retain the Chief Minister's mantle in a meeting of legislators of the National Democratic Alliance. All MLAs of the alliance partners - JD(U), BJP, HAM(S), and VIP - reportedly attended the meeting. In the recently concluded election, the NDA managed to retain power by bagging 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly, but the BJP upstaged JD(U) by winning more seats - 74 and 43 respectively. The opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance - consisting of RJD, Congress, and Left parties among others - won 110 seats. As Nitish Kumar revealed his plan to take oath on November 16, RJD's Manoj Jha said that a person whose party won just over 40 seats shouldn't dream of becoming the CM and a 'spontaneous alternative' will emerge in the state soon.
Oath ceremony for the Chief Minister of Bihar to be held on November 16, informed Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar after staking claim to form government in the state. He said, "Oath ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon." Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar today. NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.
