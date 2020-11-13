Tarkishore Prasad elected BJP legislature leader in Bihar, says 'can't comment' on Dy CM post

Soon after the NDA legislature party meeting in Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad was elected as the Bihar BJP legislature party leader on November 15.

When asked about the Bihar Deputy CM post, Prasad said that he cannot comment on it right now.

"I can't comment on it as of now," said Prasad.