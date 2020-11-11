Second COVID vaccine shows promise
A COVID-19 vaccine candidate being produced by biotech company Moderna has shown to be 94.5% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials, the company said Monday.
Speaks in Favor of a
Nationwide Lockdown.
Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of
President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “advisory board,”
has spoken out about the benefits..
