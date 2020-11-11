Second COVID vaccine shows promise

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:30s - Published
A COVID-19 vaccine candidate being produced by biotech company Moderna has shown to be 94.5% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials, the company said Monday.


