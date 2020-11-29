Breaking News: Moderna To Apply For Emergency Use

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

Moderna announced its plans to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine today

Just 30 minutes ago - moderna announced it plans to ask the f-d-a for emergency use authorization for its covid-19 vaccine today.

That will make it the second company to do so.

Moderna plans to request emergency use in both the united states and europe.

The company says it expects to produce 20 million doses by the end of the year - and at least 500 million globally in 2021.