Charting the future of India-Canada relations | WorldView

PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking to ANI said, "Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Biden had a very warm conversation. Prime Minister congratulated president-elect and president-elect extended warm Diwali greetings to the prime minister and to the people of India. In the conversation, they discussed about the global strategic partnership which United States and India shares. And they also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific area." Taranjit Singh Sandhu further said that the two also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and environment.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970