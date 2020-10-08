Charting the future of India-Canada relations | WorldView
Rohinton Medhora, president of the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Canada, and Manjeet Kripalani, executive director of the Gateway House in India, join WorldView to discuss India-Canada relations and the current focus on the Indo-Pacific by both countries.
Finland’s ambassador Ritva Koukku-Ronde speaks to WorldView about her efforts to boost cooperation with India, especially on climate change and clean technologies, and her country’s perspective on global security issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking to ANI said, "Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Biden had a very warm conversation. Prime Minister congratulated president-elect and president-elect extended warm Diwali greetings to the prime minister and to the people of India. In the conversation, they discussed about the global strategic partnership which United States and India shares. And they also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific area." Taranjit Singh Sandhu further said that the two also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and environment.
The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..
