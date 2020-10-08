Global  
 

Charting the future of India-Canada relations | WorldView

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 27:52s - Published
Rohinton Medhora, president of the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Canada, and Manjeet Kripalani, executive director of the Gateway House in India, join WorldView to discuss India-Canada relations and the current focus on the Indo-Pacific by both countries.


'Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth': Finland envoy [Video]

'Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth': Finland envoy

Finland’s ambassador Ritva Koukku-Ronde speaks to WorldView about her efforts to boost cooperation with India, especially on climate change and clean technologies, and her country’s perspective on global security issues.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 18:55Published

Biden says looks forward to working closely with Modi on shared global challenges, including Covid

 US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on shared global challenges, including..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi talks to US President-elect Joe Biden, discusses cooperation on COVID-19, Indo Pacific

 As vice president under Obama's administration, Biden had earlier engaged with PM Modi as well.
DNA
PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win [Video]

PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking to ANI said, "Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Biden had a very warm conversation. Prime Minister congratulated president-elect and president-elect extended warm Diwali greetings to the prime minister and to the people of India. In the conversation, they discussed about the global strategic partnership which United States and India shares. And they also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific area." Taranjit Singh Sandhu further said that the two also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and environment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

PM speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win

 Prime minister Narendra Modi had his first phone conversation with US president-elect Joe Biden Tuesday night, setting the immediate priorities for the India-US..
IndiaTimes

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors [Video]

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 17:58Published
Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson [Video]

Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson

After the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue between India and US in New Delhi, the Spokesperson for US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said the India-US relations go beyond political parties and that the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi [Video]

'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi

During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said trade and investment linkages between India and Canada to multi-faceted relationship. "India-Canada..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published