New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective.

The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the first breakthrough inpotential mass vaccination against the Coronavirus.

British scientists havehailed the news as “tremendously exciting” news, particularly as early datasuggests it is effective on all age groups, including the elderly.

The UK hasnot placed an order for the vaccine, which works in a similar way to Pfizer’sit is unclear whether the British Government can get any stock.


Moderna has said its vaccine provides strong protection. Its vaccine appearsto be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's stillongoing study in 30,000 volunteers. Exactly a week ago, competitor Pfizer Incannounced its own Covid-19 vaccine appeared to be similarly effective -- newsthat puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks foremergency use in the US.

 Results show a 94.5 effective rate on a new coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, in Phase 3 trials. The company expects to request emergency use authorization from..
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective,..
 More promising news on the vaccine front: Moderna says its vaccine provides strong protection against COVID-19. Monday's announcement comes a week after a..
 Company is second in U.S. to report extremely promising results. Pfizer did a week ago.
Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine may be both more effective than Pfizer’s leading candidate, and...
US stocks were poised to hit new record highs on Monday after Moderna said that its experimental...
NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer says early data signals its vaccine is effective against COVID-19; on track...
New this morning - Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective. Moderna plans to seek FDA authorization after more safety data is gathered later this month.

Just as health experts are expressing optimism about the potential of the vaccine for pharmaceutical company Pfizer to be more than 90% effective, the United States is seeing a rise in new coronavirus..

Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favor of a Nationwide Lockdown. Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “advisory board,” has spoken out about the benefits..

