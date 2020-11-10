COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown

The department of higher education has formulated SOPs (standardized operating procedure) as per the UGC guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic, in view of the opening of colleges and higher education institutions in the Karnataka from November 17. "Feel excited and nervous at the same time due to the ongoing pandemic," said a student of St. Joseph's College.
Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
The Romanian government has announced the closure of two of the four coal mines still active in its Jiu Valley, but the country is looking to more sustainable businesses and other projects for the future.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:28Published