Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:36s - Published
COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown

COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown

Norway will send a team to face Austria in the Nation League after their match against Romania was cancelled due to government intervention over a player's positive COVID-19 test.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bengaluru colleges gear up to reopen [Video]

Bengaluru colleges gear up to reopen

The department of higher education has formulated SOPs (standardized operating procedure) as per the UGC guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic, in view of the opening of colleges and higher education institutions in the Karnataka from November 17. "Feel excited and nervous at the same time due to the ongoing pandemic," said a student of St. Joseph's College.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published
Risk of sporting transmission of Covid minimal says respiratory expert [Video]

Risk of sporting transmission of Covid minimal says respiratory expert

A British doctor says the chances spreading COVID-19 during professional sport is very low.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:12Published

One million new COVID-19 cases confirmed in U.S. in past week

 COVID-19 is surging across the country, with the U.S. recording another one million new confirmed cases in just the past week. As the virus shows no signs of..
CBS News

Norway Norway European country

This farmer’s field was once a powerful stronghold in Iron Age Norway

 In June, archaeologists began unearthing a Viking ship from a farmer’s field in eastern Norway. The 1,000- to 1,200-year-old ship was probably the grave of a..
WorldNews

England v Norway friendly cancelled with visitors unable to travel

 England's friendly against Norway, set for 1 December in Sheffield, is cancelled because the visitors are unable to travel.
BBC News

England v Norway friendly cancelled over Covid-19 restrictions

 England's friendly against Norway, set for 1 December in Sheffield, is cancelled because the visitors are unable to travel.
BBC News

Gender equality "essential" to COVID-19 recovery: Norway PM

 In her role as co-chair of the United Nations secretary-general's group of Sustainable Development Goals advocates, Solberg pledged to "give priority to the..
CBS News

Austria Austria Country in Central Europe

Austria tightens COVID-19 lockdown: "Meet nobody," chancellor says

 There will be a limited curfew and people cannot leave their homes except to go to work, get essential supplies, to exercise or to help people who need..
CBS News

Coronavirus: Austria locks down as new wave grips Europe

 Austrians are urged not to meet people from outside their households as hospitals feel the pressure.
BBC News

Facebook must delete insults to Austrian politician worldwide, says court

 Photo by Manfred Schmid / Getty Images

Facebook has lost its appeal in a landmark online speech case, as Austria’s Supreme Court determined that it..
The Verge

Macron pushes Europe for crackdown on ISIS ticking timebomb threats

 Emmanuel Macron led a call from European leaders on Tuesday for an overhaul of security, border and extremism policies as the EU grapples with its response to a..
WorldNews

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat [Video]

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat

Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

England fail to qualify for Nations League finals after Belgium defeat

 England's hopes of qualifying for the Nations League finals for a second year running are dashed with defeat to top-ranked Belgium in Leuven.
BBC News
France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four [Video]

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France handed defending Nations League champions Portugal a rare defeat, advancing the winners to the competition's final four.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:54Published

Romania Romania Country in Southeastern Europe

Covid: Romania's 'hero' doctor taken to Belgium for treatment for severe burns

 Dr Catalin Denciu tried to save Covid-19 patients from a fire in a hospital intensive care unit.
BBC News

Fire in Romanian Covid-19 coronavirus intensive care unit kills 10

 A fire at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people on Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials..
New Zealand Herald

Covid: Romania hospital blaze kills at least 10 infected patients

 At least 10 die as oxygen used to treat the patients helps spread the fire in Piatra Neamt.
BBC News
Romania moves away from coal towards new sustainable jobs [Video]

Romania moves away from coal towards new sustainable jobs

The Romanian government has announced the closure of two of the four coal mines still active in its Jiu Valley, but the country is looking to more sustainable businesses and other projects for the future.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:28Published

Related videos from verified sources

Belgium v England: Match Preview [Video]

Belgium v England: Match Preview

Match preview as England prepare to take on Belgium in the Nations League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides [Video]

Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says Nations League clash with England a "must-win".

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:02Published
Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach [Video]

Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says the match between his side and visitors France in the Nations League, deserves spectators in the stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:10Published