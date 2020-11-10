COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat



Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.

