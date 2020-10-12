Asim Riaz-DJ Snake to collaborate, Salman to have a cameo in SRK's Pathan

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon session in Juhu. She was seen wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of virus. Gauahar Khan and actor Zaid Darbar were spotted at Mumbai airport. Mrunal Thakur was also spotted in Bandra.
Randeep Hooda to make his Hindi web-series debut with Neeraj Pathak's Inspector Avinash. It's likely to go on floors in January'21. In other News Salman Khan would be playing a cop again in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but his avatar would be totally different. He will be a no-nonsense cop who wouldn't be joking around or singing or dancing and hardly smiling!. For More Watch Daily Punch
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun thanks to host Salman Khan. But things got even more interesting in last night’s episode when season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and singer Sunidhi Chauhan entered the house. Well, the rest of the episode was all about emotions. While we got to see a lot of love between Eijaz and Pavitra, Kavita gave us a glimpse of her angry side. Here’s everything that happened!
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:59Published
Rubina Dilaik was deeply hurt after Salman Khan referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as her ‘saamaan’. In last night’s episode, she spoke to Bigg Boss about the same and expressed that she wants to leave the show. Meanwhile, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan ended up at loggerheads once again after housemates got aggressive in the Game Over task. Here’s everything that happened!
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:21Published
Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar was everything fans expected it to be! We got to see a little masti, host Salman Khan’s swag and a lot of ‘Vaar’ on freshers. While the entire house was disappointed with Nikki Tamboli becoming the first confirmed contestant, seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to fill up report cards of the contestants. But why did Salman lose his cool and ask 10 celebs to pack up and leave? Here’s everything that happened!
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:25Published
Film critic and author of 'The World of Hrishikesh Mukherjee', among other books on Hindi cinema, Jai Arjun Singh shares six of his favourite films made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which completes 50 years. Jai's list includes the popular, like 'Chandni' and 'Lamhe', both of which starred Sridevi at the peak of her careers, and the not so popular, like 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' and 'Fan', which starred popular actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan, but didn't set the box office ablaze. In this short video, he tells why he picked these six in particular as his favourites.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:23Published
Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Mr. Perfectionist himself. In other news, Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film will be directed by Ad director Shantanu Bagchi. For more inside scoops, watch Daily Punch and stay tuned with Desimartini
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published
Deepika Padukone is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in the much-awaited action entertainer Pathan. But it's her fee that has left fans in shock! Meanwhile, comedian and actor Sunil Grover has started shooting for his digital debut Sunflower, helmed by Vikas Bahl.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31Published
Hrithik Roshan may soon be making his debut in a Hollywood film. It is being said that he will play the parallel lead and portray a spy in an action thriller. In other news Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for his next after Siddharth Anand's Pathan from August next year. He will either shoot for Atlee's film or for Rajkumar Hirani's immigration tale. For more watch Daily Punch
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:43Published
In this edition of interview, we chat to Avni Doshi, the first-time novelist based in Dubai about her Booker Prize-shortlisted ‘Burnt Sugar’, the Emirates Literary Festival and why literature is so important in the region. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00Published
Dubai's thriving music scene is bouncing back after lockdown, albeit with responsible social distancing in place. Some of its leading lights - and a literal Legend - tell Focus how important that scene is.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:00Published
Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:21Published