Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asim Riaz-DJ Snake to collaborate, Salman to have a cameo in SRK's Pathan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:39s - Published
Asim Riaz-DJ Snake to collaborate, Salman to have a cameo in SRK's Pathan

Asim Riaz-DJ Snake to collaborate, Salman to have a cameo in SRK's Pathan

Asim Riaz hints at his very first collaboration with DJ Snake as they party in Dubai and share pictures.

Whereas Saif Ali Khan has given his confirmation to Netflix.

Saif and Netflix will be joining hands yet again for a film, more details to follow.

Surbhi Singhi sent Today at 18:48


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Indian actor and producer

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon session in Juhu. She was seen wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of virus. Gauahar Khan and actor Zaid Darbar were spotted at Mumbai airport. Mrunal Thakur was also spotted in Bandra.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Salman Khan Salman Khan Indian actor, producer and television personality

Daily Punch - Shehnaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh released new video [Video]

Daily Punch - Shehnaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh released new video

Randeep Hooda to make his Hindi web-series debut with Neeraj Pathak's Inspector Avinash. It's likely to go on floors in January'21. In other News Salman Khan would be playing a cop again in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but his avatar would be totally different. He will be a no-nonsense cop who wouldn't be joking around or singing or dancing and hardly smiling!. For More Watch Daily Punch

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:05Published
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Shehnaaz Takes Over The House; Kavita Unleashes Her Fury [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Shehnaaz Takes Over The House; Kavita Unleashes Her Fury

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun thanks to host Salman Khan. But things got even more interesting in last night’s episode when season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and singer Sunidhi Chauhan entered the house. Well, the rest of the episode was all about emotions. While we got to see a lot of love between Eijaz and Pavitra, Kavita gave us a glimpse of her angry side. Here’s everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:59Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating

Rubina Dilaik was deeply hurt after Salman Khan referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as her ‘saamaan’. In last night’s episode, she spoke to Bigg Boss about the same and expressed that she wants to leave the show. Meanwhile, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan ended up at loggerheads once again after housemates got aggressive in the Game Over task. Here’s everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:21Published
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 7: Salman Khan Asks 10 Contestants To Pack Up And Leave [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 7: Salman Khan Asks 10 Contestants To Pack Up And Leave

Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar was everything fans expected it to be! We got to see a little masti, host Salman Khan’s swag and a lot of ‘Vaar’ on freshers. While the entire house was disappointed with Nikki Tamboli becoming the first confirmed contestant, seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to fill up report cards of the contestants. But why did Salman lose his cool and ask 10 celebs to pack up and leave? Here’s everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:25Published

Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Indian actor, producer and television personality

Watch: A film critic picks his YRF favourites [Video]

Watch: A film critic picks his YRF favourites

Film critic and author of 'The World of Hrishikesh Mukherjee', among other books on Hindi cinema, Jai Arjun Singh shares six of his favourite films made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which completes 50 years. Jai's list includes the popular, like 'Chandni' and 'Lamhe', both of which starred Sridevi at the peak of her careers, and the not so popular, like 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' and 'Fan', which starred popular actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan, but didn't set the box office ablaze. In this short video, he tells why he picked these six in particular as his favourites.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:23Published
Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, Arjun Rampal's residence raided by NCB [Video]

Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, Arjun Rampal's residence raided by NCB

Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Mr. Perfectionist himself. In other news, Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film will be directed by Ad director Shantanu Bagchi. For more inside scoops, watch Daily Punch and stay tuned with Desimartini

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published
Daily Punch: Deepika To Receive A Big Pay Cheque For Pathan; Sunil Shoots For Sunflower [Video]

Daily Punch: Deepika To Receive A Big Pay Cheque For Pathan; Sunil Shoots For Sunflower

Deepika Padukone is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in the much-awaited action entertainer Pathan. But it's her fee that has left fans in shock! Meanwhile, comedian and actor Sunil Grover has started shooting for his digital debut Sunflower, helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published
Daily Punch - Tiger Shroff Drops The Thrilling First Look Of Ganapath [Video]

Daily Punch - Tiger Shroff Drops The Thrilling First Look Of Ganapath

Hrithik Roshan may soon be making his debut in a Hollywood film. It is being said that he will play the parallel lead and portray a spy in an action thriller. In other news Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for his next after Siddharth Anand's Pathan from August next year. He will either shoot for Atlee's film or for Rajkumar Hirani's immigration tale. For more watch Daily Punch

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:43Published

DJ Snake DJ Snake French DJ


Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

Chennai: 1.85 kg gold worth Rs 97.7 lakhs seized, 1 arrested

 The Customs official at Chennai airport thwarted five cases of gold smuggling by Dubai returnees on Sunday.
DNA

UAE to issue 10-year golden residency visa to professionals, check details

 "Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited..
DNA
Avni Doshi: first-time novelist's 'surreal' experience of Booker Prize shortlist. [Video]

Avni Doshi: first-time novelist's 'surreal' experience of Booker Prize shortlist.

In this edition of interview, we chat to Avni Doshi, the first-time novelist based in Dubai about her Booker Prize-shortlisted ‘Burnt Sugar’, the Emirates Literary Festival and why literature is so important in the region. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published
Emerging from lockdown - Dubai’s new music scene hits all the right notes [Video]

Emerging from lockdown - Dubai’s new music scene hits all the right notes

Dubai's thriving music scene is bouncing back after lockdown, albeit with responsible social distancing in place. Some of its leading lights - and a literal Legend - tell Focus how important that scene is.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:00Published

Netflix Netflix American media service company

'The Crown' viewers can't stop talking about Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

 Season 4 of "The Crown" has brought Margaret Thatcher to the Netflix series – and viewers are already reacting to Gillian Anderson's portrayal.
USATODAY.com
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana [Video]

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:21Published

In Conversation: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

 Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are spreading holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles 2." And as correspondent Tracy..
CBS News