Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced.

The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to beavailable in the UK before spring 2021.


Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs [Video]

Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Government has ordered five million doses of the new Moderna vaccine, if approved, to be available in Spring 2021. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Moderna announces vaccine that is 95 per cent effective

 Moderna said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine's 95% success rate in trials, says maker Moderna

 A third coronavirus vaccine is even more effective than either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Russian jab, interim trial results suggest. Just a week after pharma giant..
New Zealand Herald

Hancock: NHS will have 40 'long-Covid' centres in place by end of month [Video]

Hancock: NHS will have 40 'long-Covid' centres in place by end of month

Government holds coronavirus press briefing, led by health secretary MattHancock. Here, he announces that specialist long Covid support centres will beopening soon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Hancock admits there is ‘more to do’ on anti-vax media posts [Video]

Hancock admits there is ‘more to do’ on anti-vax media posts

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that the Government has “more to do” in stopping anti-vaccination posts appearing on social media platforms. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published
Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working [Video]

Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace system is working “as it should”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Brazil hoping to roll out Coronavac vaccine in December [Video]

Brazil hoping to roll out Coronavac vaccine in December

Five million doses of Chinese-made vaccine are set to arrive in Sao Paulo in October with phase-three trials starting soon.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
World Bank Chief Economist: Post COVID Recovery Could Take Five Years [Video]

World Bank Chief Economist: Post COVID Recovery Could Take Five Years

World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, expects full global economic recovery to take as long as 5 years. At a virtual conference hosted by El Pais said "everything depends" on when a vaccine..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published