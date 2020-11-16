Erica Martin of JHM extends the Red Kettle Challenge to Ramsey Brock of Brock Insurance

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago

It's just ... salvation army's angel tree program in the red kettle campaign has lost across the phoenix area.

We issuing is read kettle challenges for the past couple of weeks doing is this morning to issue a new challenge erica martin with jh eminent ramsey rock with rock insurance can more joining ideas all right cell who was challenging and who is acceptin this talent talent agents or the public accounting issuing this challenge, we came on the hill together at last, and we in and out that we were officially setting the regular challenge that we are so excited to be a part of that and i had mentioned it with you to be at the prize, and that leaving in any minute.

A later day in bed at night here the we are so excited you and in our challenge to broad interrelated ... .

I bring randy brought with me today per factory.

Every little bit about you know why you're accepting this challenge and what the solution only means to you.

Well, you know we always a good challenge and especially this.

Firstly with a is been going on the weekly thought this was a great upper trinity for us to act in that the salvation army, but they touched so many lives and they really lift so many families are we just thought that this is a good opportunity in a fun challenge to do with a good partner of our sweetest others a great time to do it and it we talked about you my day.

Tim also wanted to do the challenge i how easy this challenge really add to the person with the is this with th team.

I mean all you do is you adopt that red kettle and your art goal ... is to collect the thousand dollars hopefully much more about me right to be a great office is going to be on a thrilling enemy, just sharing that online link that we bang get in on it.

All virtual this year, especially due to calvin and so on.

Because of not reading in and all that you all that in an effort even easier on just say cannot link out where you shared on her social media on it is really share that with our art and family in the unity on ingesting courage and ready to get virtually this year so we like that way if you click on the buttons they were in the fo everybody to ... on the hearing in their donation on and in ... making how did you choose to challenge a brock insurance health insurance agency and rain.

The self in the family there all have great friends an the client add date in on intel we had a long-standing relationship at an we need a he would be in on that family need to that even before we reached out to him and we know that i love getting that to the community as well and have a lo of the same values and and i and goals as we do at the company ... and are we just really wanted to until i had to.

But i ... on ... and i and just be able to get back to the collection army and she said it was a new brain are to be able to partner with the salvation army on amino.

She just mentioned the easy ways yo can assuredly get with your team.

Teams fail narratively going to get involved as well.

I only put on the spot or you can issue a challenge you to figure out who to be but yes we are looking for the candidate i keeping this challenge going fun part about all of this and this time of year avenue with the business of getting involved with the reds kettle challenge on continuing that promotion.

I decided to continuing the talen that every challenge is more money raised, there are other ways you know if someone's business is not already involve as an individual not to eat if you want to talk about the up otherwise together to help as well.

So you coming out you know i saw that there were semi- different ways to give you know your stuff through their website.

They have what tree there so many different ways fo people just to know every volunteer whether they donate.

I was able to easily find a lot o different ways for even my myself my family to give back.

During this time of year and and also for businesses as well.

So the website is very easy all on to get back there tons of ideas of course.

Imagine angel tree agencies are often available around the area.

Northgate mall hamilton, a small area walmart area sam's club and you can adopt an angel online.

It's a implies that you can volunteer to be a bellringer on their always looking for volunteers and easy to participate in the virtual rhine with reason as well.

All that information is available at the salvation army website which is vietnam.

He.org if you about either these businesses with their red kettle challenge.

You can do so as well jh in pa.com and rock insurance is brought ins as well.

Things are still any of you for accepting the challenge and i think it is.

I will check again is