Brock Insurance Agency extends a Salvation Red Kettle Challenge to P&C Construction employees

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 7 minutes ago

It's just ... as you are no doubt aware ... been honored to take ... part in the red ... kettle challenge each and every year ... this year were stepping up the hill challenge will ... force the ghost of the great folks at salvation army ... taking part in the red kettle challenge and ... were formulating this little different this year.

It is ramsey brock.

Ramsey is the vic president of working ... up ... brock insurance ... i ramsey brought good morning.

I good all right.

I am just getting back after it ... .

After a long acting seating weekend ... , sir.

I understand ... ra giving the 30 seconds of my synopsis about what ... you do is vice president of marketing operations for ... rock ... all right yes you 30 seconds i basely oversee her day-to-day rations ... .

Everything ... working with our please just make sure that ... everybody here hasn't whipping ... needs to service our customers and also know there are other ... partners to nothing about the future and measured it.

We are in the best supposition to grow into servicing our our our customers are ... outages involved in this red ... kettle challenge.

Tell us how this came to ... past work ... folks are getting ... yes, so i was ... french by ... jim ... ctas ... said they challenged me ... and i ... gladly accept glad to be able to ... pass the challenge on ... if someone is kind of unfamiliar with how the ... operates on a step-by-step basis ... until ... no i, it's basely ... businesses challenging other businesses ... we have a goal of thousand dollars to raise for the offer.

The summation armies year's ... couple weeks ... and you know ... there are some ways for us is ... money ... lyrics to our social media friends, family and we also get a ... actual ... rent kettle we can ... set up your office also weeds ... artie started doing that and ... assisted ... easy way for ... businesses to raise money.

I know you folks at ... brock insurance ... hits ... repeatedly ... to help out in various community ... areas to project ... as a guest of the self ... well i think this original army to me just as ... this summer year holidays and a just so many different ... lives in so many different ways from ... assisting people in the seltzer notice of so many different programs and i think this is resistant to perfect ... your two ... to engage with them and to raise awareness and in as well as funds ... for them ... in the interest of full disclosure alongside you here today was ... posted be ... someone that you were challenging in the red ... kettle challenge that was going to be jordan ... cornelius jordan ... is the marketing of project ... pnc construction so ... is between you and me ramsey regarding start trash talk ... and to do a little ... sabotaged when you were going to be able to join us ... .

That's okay.

Oh man, you ... absolutely dare such a great mentor customer, their friends, i'm in the wristlet family, so this is a great ... a great challenge ... that we only have a few seconds left.

I did want to ask you this.

If someone wants to come by ... your office and make a donation on your have ... to the root hill challenge ... .

You will obviously be ... happy to listen ... to all lodges were pulse can stop by and make a donation in shoulders ... well there is ... no rehab the original to your office, a 23 ... chickamauga avenue, not russell georgia.

We also have one on ou website rock ins on ... the easiest way ... to just you just new credit card and get there ... please.

I reached out to us or anyone here in ... brock insurance is ... i ramsey think so much for taking part in the red ... will challenge it would forward to seeing you soon.

Ask again ... for half of the salvation army ... and all of us here ... now the good wishes, tournament, and you can do it virtually discovered brock ins.com rock ... ins ...