Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results

England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news".
Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position." Report by Blairm.

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas."
Report by Thomasl.
The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced. The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to beavailable in the UK before spring 2021.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Government has ordered five million doses of the new Moderna vaccine, if approved, to be available in Spring 2021. Report by Blairm.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to "set out a strategy" and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to "the whole of the United Kingdom". Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna's vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today. Report by Blairm.
Drug company Moderna released a statement Monday (11/16) saying its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective. CEO Stéphane Bancel said the results from a late-stage study are "the first clinical validation..