Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results

Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results

England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news".

Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position." Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jonathan Van-Tam Jonathan Van-Tam

Prof Van-Tam encourages mother to 'be ready' for Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Prof Van-Tam encourages mother to 'be ready' for Covid-19 vaccine

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he hadencouraged his 78-year-old mother to be ready to take a coronavirus vaccine assoon as possible.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Jonathan Van-Tam backs NHS to keep pace with vaccine programme [Video]

Jonathan Van-Tam backs NHS to keep pace with vaccine programme

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said hebelieves the NHS is ready to keep pace with the UK's Covid-19 vaccinationprogramme should a vaccine be approved by regulators.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved [Video]

Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved

The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced. The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to beavailable in the UK before spring 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs [Video]

Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Government has ordered five million doses of the new Moderna vaccine, if approved, to be available in Spring 2021. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Moderna announces vaccine that is 95 per cent effective

 Moderna said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a..
New Zealand Herald

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine's 95% success rate in trials, says maker Moderna

 A third coronavirus vaccine is even more effective than either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Russian jab, interim trial results suggest. Just a week after pharma giant..
New Zealand Herald

COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Moderna and Pfizer both promising

 Pfizer and Moderna have both announced promising results in the phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how they differ.
 
USATODAY.com

Moderna Says its COVID-19 Vaccine is 94.5% Effective

 COVID-19 is about to get tag-teamed -- a second vaccine is on the way, and Moderna says this one has an even higher success rate than the first. On the heels of..
TMZ.com

Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor says

 Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins..
CBS News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

More image and video takedowns might be coming to Facebook and Instagram

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

More copyright takedown requests might be coming to Facebook and Instagram. The company announced today that..
The Verge

Kamala Harris: Facebook removes racist posts about US vice-president-elect

 Democrats have criticised the social network for not doing enough to remove hate speech.
BBC News
Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out [Video]

Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to “set out a strategy” and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to “the whole of the United Kingdom”. Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna’s vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Moderna Statement On COVID Vaccine [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Moderna Statement On COVID Vaccine

Drug company Moderna released a statement Monday (11/16) saying its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective. CEO Stéphane Bancel said the results from a late-stage study are "the first clinical validation..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
Dr. Mallika Marshall On Promising Results From Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Mallika Marshall On Promising Results From Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Mallika Marshall said there have been no serious side effects and the public should trust the early data.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:43Published
Fauci: Moderna's COVID Vaccine Trial Results 'Truly Striking' [Video]

Fauci: Moderna's COVID Vaccine Trial Results 'Truly Striking'

WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:37Published