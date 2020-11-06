Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posts Tribute to Kim Porter.

Global  
 

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took to Instagram on Sunday to remember his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

In his post, Diddy shared a series of photos of the pair, calling her “irreplaceable.” .

QUEEN KIM PORTER!!

@ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER, Diddy, via Instagram.

On Monday, Diddy shared another post honoring Porter.

.

The Ebony Goddess!!!

I miss her so much!!!

And always will!!!!, Diddy, via Instagram.

Porter, mother to three of Diddy’s children, died in November 2018 of lobar pneumonia at 47-years-old.

.

The two first began dating in the ‘90s and continued an on-and-off-again relationship until 2007, when they split for a final time.

.

However, Diddy and Porter remained close friends and co-parents even after their romantic split.


