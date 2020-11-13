Dustin Johnson's emotional Masters interview shocked Amanda Balionis

Brutal Losses for MSU and U of M, a Week 10 win for the Lions, Dustin Johnson’s win at the Masters, and more.Tune into Press Pass as Jack Ebling , Tom Crawford and Jim Keyton Jr. breaks down brutal losses for MSU and U of M, a week 10 win for the Lions, Dustin Johnson’s win at the Masters, and more.
Johnson wins first Masters with record low score[NFA] Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday. Freddie Joyner has more.
Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contentionPaulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention