Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Will Join S&P 500 In December

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Tesla Will Join S&P 500 In December

Tesla Will Join S&P 500 In December

Tesla will join the S&P 500 on December 21, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Monday.

With a market cap of nearly $400 billion, Tesla joins as one of the 10 most valuable companies in the index.

S&P Global did not say which company Tesla will replace later this year.

Shares of the electric-vehicle manufacturer jumped more than 13% on the news in after-hours trading.

The S&P 500 is an index of 500 large US companies, says Business Insider.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tesla Stock Soars After S&P 500 Addition

Tesla will join the S&P 500 index in December after reporting five consecutive quarterly profits....
OilPrice.com - Published Also reported by •InvezzDeutsche WelleFT.com


Tesla shares given new fuel as S&P 500 promotion is confirmed

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares revved higher in aftermarket trading after it was confirmed that the...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Jindalee Resources kicks off drilling designed to upgrade and extend lithium resource at US project

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) has kicked off drilling at its 100%-owned McDermitt Lithium...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Goldman Sachs: Tesla's S&P 500 Entry Could Prompt Buying Spree [Video]

Goldman Sachs: Tesla's S&P 500 Entry Could Prompt Buying Spree

On Thursday, lGoldman Sachs said large-cap mutual funds are on the verge of fueling a massive rally for Tesla shares. Business Insider reports that Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 on December 21 as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Tesla's Biggest Milestones Leading Up to the S&P 500 [Video]

Tesla's Biggest Milestones Leading Up to the S&P 500

Tesla will join the S&P 500 in December 2020, here's a look back at some of its biggest milestones.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:03Published
Tesla To Be Added The S&P 500 On December 21st [Video]

Tesla To Be Added The S&P 500 On December 21st

After months of speculation, car manufacturing startup Tesla is... ...Becoming the newest addition to the S&P Dow Jones Indices on December 21st. The value of Tesla’s shares jumped more than 10% in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published