The Good Doctor S04E04 Not the Same

The Good Doctor 4x04 "Not the Same" Season 4 Episode 4 Promo trailer HD - Dr. Morgan Reznik and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s pregnant patient with twins is having pain and they are forced to grapple with a decision no one wants to make.

Meanwhile, Shaun asks Lea to move back in despite her reservations on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” Monday, November 23rd, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.