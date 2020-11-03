North Girls Basketball Ready To Begin New Season

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 8 minutes ago

We return.

Basketball season is officially underway.

We had multiple sectional champions in our area last year and one team looking to defend their crown is north.

The huskies told me they can't wait to get back after it again this year.

Pkg trt:2:10" oc:good next year ((huskies ready to take next step ))*nat pop 2019-20 was a dream season for the north girls basketball team, the huskies won their 4th sectional championship in school history and the first since 2011.

It was so amazing, the energy in the room right after we won ((halee )) was amazing.

Seeing our team come down from the court, because we always see castle do it, to actually be a part of a team that had the opportunity to do that is like a once in a lifetime ((huskies ready to take next step )) experience.

It was a really good feeling.

They worked hard for a long time for that ((tyler )) and played really well at the end of the year, it was enjoyable to see them go through that process and go compete in a regional, that was a really good experience for us.

((huskies ready to take next step )) the girls basketball season was completed before the start of the covid-19 pandemic, so no postseason tournaments were cancelled, but with the uncertainty surrounding the fall sports season over the summer, players were worried their basketball season could be in jeopardy as well.

((kaylee )) that went through all of our heads really.

But i think we just had to ((huskies ready to take next step )) put that behind us and we had to work no matter what and if there was a season, that'd be great but if not, then we'd come back better for next year.

Hart- i was very concerned there might not be a season.

I play volleyball to so once that season started going and that started looking good, my hopes got higher for basketball.

But i hope that we get to finish this year.

In order to have fans in attendance, evsc decided that only family members would be permitted to watch games in person this season,*nat pop which will be different from what players are used to.

Martin- that's also going to be one of our really big challenges because what set us apart from castle in that sectional championship was our student section and the atmosphere and so i think we're going to have to push through that as well, but i don't think it will be too bad.

Choate- it'll be a little bit different.

But it's just