The Locker Room: Fox 55's 5 Boys Basketball Teams to Watch This Season

Justin Prince and Petar Hood look ahead to the 2020-21 high school boys basketball season by giving you five teams from Northeast Indiana to watch this year.

Boys and girls..well pete, with high school football season winding down, our focus will soon shift from the gridiron to the hardwood here in the locker room...yeah, boys high school basketball season tips off next week in indiana..games begin on tuesday..and with that in mind...it's become a yearly tradition on this program..

It's time for justin and i to give you our five area teams to watch for the upcoming campaign..and we begin with the new haven bulldogs..the dogs are coming off an 18-win season, which included their first sectional title since 2017..they do lose their leading scorer in donovynn lewis, but both of bruce stephens' big guys are back..

The talented frontcourt tandom of thomas latham and jakar williams combined to average over 25 points and 15 rebounds per game last season..and with that duo leading the way, the bulldogs should be chmpionship contenders once again..

The bulldogs will open their season at blackhawk christian on december 4th..

In at number four on our countdown are the defending s-a-c champions..bishop luers came from out of nowhere last year to capture the program's first conference title since 2012..and they return one of the summit city's best players in naylon thompson..as a junior, thompson averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game on his way to first team all-sac honors..and he is poised to lead luers to another successful season as a senior..

The knights are currently 3 scheduled to open their season with a trip to canterbury on december first..

Staying in the s-a-c, where the carroll chargers will be one of the favorites..the charegers are coming off a 17-win campaign, which included their first holiday tournament title..a big reason for that success was the play of jalen jackson, who averaged over 11 points and five rebounds per game as sophomore..jackson is back, as are several key members of the supporting cast..meaning marty beasley's bunch should be 3 solid once again..

'the chargers are set to host norwell in their season opener on wednesday night..

Alright we're down to our final two in our countdown... and checking in at number two is chris johnson's homestead spartans...homestead returns illinois commit luke goode for his senior season..

And also adds d-1 bound fletcher loyer as a transfer...another good season for sparty last year... a respectable 16-9 record... but no s-a-c, holiday tourney or sectional title last year has the spartans yearning for more... sparty will open their season december 1 against huntington north..

And finally... to no one's surprise... our top team in our countdown is the blackhawk christian braves...since caleb furst and company have come to high school..

Blackhawk has gone on a tear..

Winning 77 of their 85 games played...the braves have a state title in that time..

And were on the fast track to win another blue ring last year before the season was shut down...and though they look to be a favorite to take the 2a crown this year..

They won't let themselves look that far ahead..

Blackhawk will open up with north side on december first..

