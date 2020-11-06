High School Girls Basketball: New faces ready to contribute for Homestead

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 days ago

After graduating two of their top three scorers from last year, some new names are ready to contribute for Homestead this season.

Back inside the locker room everyone...and although it didn't feel like it today... as the seasons start to transition outside... so do the sports seasons that go with them... yeah..

Hard to believe... but girls basketball officially tipped off earlier this week...a number of teams from northeast indiana to look out for this year j-prince... but none more so than the homestead spartans once again...yeah last year another great season for rod parker's squad on the southwest side once again... the spartans amassed 20 wins for the eighth time in the past ten seasons going 26-2, winning an s-a-c regular season and holiday tournament title as well as their second straight sectional before being tripped up in regionals by northwestern...homestead brings back ayanna patterson and grace sullivan to help lead the team this year... patterson was stellar, averaging nearly 14 points and nine boards per game last year...but they'll be without their other two top scoring threats losing sydney graber and rylie parker to graduation... the spartans will open their season tomorrow at carmel..

Tip set for