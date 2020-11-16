Severe thunderstorm hits New York City causing havoc across city
These were the scenes from a Brooklyn rooftop after severe storms struck New York and its surrounding areas on Sunday (November 15).
NYC Public Schools Remain Open For Now, As Officials Reevaluate Standard For Switching To All-RemoteNew York City is teetering on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus infection, but it’s not bad enough to close the schools – yet. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Severe thunderstorm with gusty winds and hail hits New York CityTornado warnings were issued in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut as a cold front packed with thunderstorms moved through New England on Sunday night (November 15)Footage filmed by @Keyvon212
Mayor De Blasio On Schools And Rising COVID NumbersMayor Bill de Blasio share latest update on New York City public schools.