Covid-19: CM Kejriwal says Delhi govt may shut markets emerging as hotspots

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government may temporarily shut markets in view of Covid-19.

Kejriwal said his govt has sought power from Centre to impose lockdown in some markets.

Delhi CM added that these are the market areas which may emerge as Covid hotspots.

The move, however, would need approval of LG Anil Baijal who is the chairperson of DDMA.

Thanking the central government, Kejriwal said that the Centre and all agencies are making 'double efforts' to control the Covid situation in Delhi.

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October end.

Last week, daily rise crossed 8,000-mark while the city recorded highest deaths in over last five months.