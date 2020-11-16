Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

White tuesday, november 17, 2020 good morning kentucky!

I'm cody adams c1 3 i'm then think of joining us here abc36 on tuesday morning will grieve cold but it's the weather meet eligible for andrews this year.

The thing about it cold is in mask wearing it keeps you like a little bit warmer than saddening.

If you can misidentify your husband at the grocery store will start answering my gosh i can have limited this yesterday.

I left him in his one eye on the chip.

I'll want to go now came back in the same pot throwing something in the car