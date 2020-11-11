Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk's firm delivers astronauts to International Space Station

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Elon Musk's firm delivers astronauts to International Space Station

Elon Musk's firm delivers astronauts to International Space Station

NASA has turned to private companies to haul cargo and crew to the International Space Station.

View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

Tesla to join S&P 500, spark epic index fund trade

 Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 in December, a win for chief executive Elon Musk that boosted the electric car maker's shares 14% last night in anticipation of..
WorldNews

Elon Musk set to become the world’s third-richest person

 It’s been an eventful few days for Elon Musk. The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space and on..
WorldNews

Elon Musk's personal fortune rockets after eventful week

 The billionaire has had an eventful few days and now Tesla is to be included in a major US index.
BBC News

Elon Musk Trolled By Doctor Calling Him 'Space Karen' Over COVID Test

 Elon Musk was spectacularly triumphant Sunday over the historic SpaceX launch, but that didn't stop critics from slapping a 2020 label on him -- "Space Karen,"..
TMZ.com

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

SpaceX 'Resilience' capsule docks at International Space Station after 27-hour journey

 What began above sea level at Kennedy Space Center safely ended 262 miles above Idaho Monday. NASA is back on the International Space Station.
 
USATODAY.com

Astronauts Welcomed Aboard International Space Station

 Three U.S. astronauts and one Japanese astronaut arrive at the International Space Station on November 17 aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.
 
USATODAY.com
SpaceX capsule successfully reaches International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX capsule successfully reaches International Space Station

SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived on Tuesday at theInternational Space Station (ISS), their new home until spring. The Dragoncapsule pulled up and docked early on Tuesday, following a 27-hour, completelyautomated flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

SpaceX capsule with 4 crew reaches Space Station

 Four new crew members, three Americans and one from Japan, boarded the International Space Station Tuesday after arriving there on board SpaceX's newly launched..
USATODAY.com

NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States federal government

SpaceX Crew Dragon with 4 astronauts reaches space station

 Washington, Nov 17 : The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, named “Resilience” carrying four astronauts, has successfully docked to the International Space..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Why Elon Musk's SpaceX is launching astronauts for Nasa

Why Elon Musk's SpaceX is launching astronauts for Nasa Elon Musk's SpaceX is flying people to and from the International Space Station (ISS), using the Crew...
WorldNews - Published

NASA certifies SpaceX to carry humans, OKs space station mission

NASA certifies SpaceX to carry humans, OKs space station mission Washington DC (UPI) Nov 10, 2020 NASA certified SpaceX's spaceflight system Tuesday to carry...
Space Daily - Published

SpaceX to launch first official crewed mission to space station

Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to send a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station on...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comMid-Day



Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX-NASA mission: 4 astronauts emerge beaming after successful docking at ISS|Oneindia News [Video]

SpaceX-NASA mission: 4 astronauts emerge beaming after successful docking at ISS|Oneindia News

A big cheer for NASA and SpaceX as the 4 astronauts on the SpaceX-NASA mission arrived at the International space station. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that launched from Florida's Kennedy Space..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
California Astronaut Aboard Historic Space X Flight Making History Of His Own [Video]

California Astronaut Aboard Historic Space X Flight Making History Of His Own

Victor Glover is one of the astronauts aboard the historic SpaceX rocket mission that will soon dock with the International Space Station. Glover is from Southern California and as Jeff Newman reports,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published
SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS, two from Kern County [Video]

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS, two from Kern County

A full team of NASA astronauts is on its way to the International Space Station, including two from Kern County.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:03Published