Elon Musk's firm delivers astronauts to International Space Station

NASA has turned to private companies to haul cargo and crew to the International Space Station.

SpaceX capsule successfully reaches International Space Station SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived on Tuesday at theInternational Space Station (ISS), their new home until spring. The Dragoncapsule pulled up and docked early on Tuesday, following a 27-hour, completelyautomated flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre.

Three U.S. astronauts and one Japanese astronaut arrive at the International Space Station on November 17 aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

Elon Musk was spectacularly triumphant Sunday over the historic SpaceX launch, but that didn't stop critics from slapping a 2020 label on him -- "Space Karen,"..

The billionaire has had an eventful few days and now Tesla is to be included in a major US index.

It’s been an eventful few days for Elon Musk. The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space and on..

Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 in December, a win for chief executive Elon Musk that boosted the electric car maker's shares 14% last night in anticipation of..

