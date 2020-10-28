Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sri Lanka's former minister eats raw fish

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Sri Lanka's former minister eats raw fish

Sri Lanka's former minister eats raw fish

Former Sri Lankan fisheries minister bit into a raw fish at a news conference to boost fish sales following a slump during the coronavirus pandemic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

Elephant stops bus on highway and steals bananas, video goes viral [Video]

Elephant stops bus on highway and steals bananas, video goes viral

A video of an elephant stopping a bus and stealing bananas has gone viral. The funny video was reportedly captured in Sri Lanka's Kataragama by a passenger. In the clip, the jumbo is seen stopping a bus and putting his trunk in through the window. After around half a minute's struggle, the tasker manages to get hold of the bananas. The video of the 'daylight robbery' was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The clip has garnered more than 3 lakh views and a lot of comments on Twitter.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published

Lankan Navy arrests 4 Tamil Nadu fishermen; rescues 14 stranded from Karaikal

 Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday when they were allegedly fishing in the sea off Kodiakarai coast, a fishermen..
IndiaTimes
Pompeo slams ‘predator’ China on Sri Lanka trip [Video]

Pompeo slams ‘predator’ China on Sri Lanka trip

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his comments after talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on security cooperation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

Group of baby elephants chase birds and wrestle at national park in Sri Lanka [Video]

Group of baby elephants chase birds and wrestle at national park in Sri Lanka

Tourists of a national park in Sri Lanka were amamzed when they witnessed a group of baby elephants playing around with each other on October 31.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:24Published
Rescuers desperately push stranded whales back into the sea in Sri Lanka [Video]

Rescuers desperately push stranded whales back into the sea in Sri Lanka

Rescuers and volunteers were seen racing to save over 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka’s western coast in the country’s biggest mass beaching on November 2.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published
Rescuers battle to save over 100 whales stranded on Sri Lanka beach [Video]

Rescuers battle to save over 100 whales stranded on Sri Lanka beach

Rescuers saved more than 100 whales that had stranded on a beach in Sri Lanka on Monday (November 2).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published