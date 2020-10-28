Sri Lanka's former minister eats raw fish

A video of an elephant stopping a bus and stealing bananas has gone viral. The funny video was reportedly captured in Sri Lanka's Kataragama by a passenger. In the clip, the jumbo is seen stopping a bus and putting his trunk in through the window. After around half a minute's struggle, the tasker manages to get hold of the bananas. The video of the 'daylight robbery' was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The clip has garnered more than 3 lakh views and a lot of comments on Twitter.
