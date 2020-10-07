Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Despite the pandemic, house prices are unsustainably high in many cities around the world

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:28s - Published
Despite the pandemic, house prices are unsustainably high in many cities around the world

Despite the pandemic, house prices are unsustainably high in many cities around the world

UBS reported an analysis of residential property prices in 25 major cities around the world found that seven cities in Europe, North America, and Asia are in the bubble-risk territory.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One of the most haunted places in the world... [Video]

One of the most haunted places in the world...

The Winchester Mystery House’s size, unique architectural features, and haunted history have always made it a very popular attraction. “What fascinates me about this history of this house is that..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:19Published
Van Gogh artwork is projected during a special exhibition, [Video]

Van Gogh artwork is projected during a special exhibition,

Dazzling images show world famous artworks by Vincent van Gogh being projected on to a theatre stage at the UK premier of an exhibition to celebrate the Dutch painter. Birmingham Hippodrome has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Taco Bell is apparently a 'high end' restaurant in China [Video]

Taco Bell is apparently a 'high end' restaurant in China

Taco Bell is a newcomer to the world’s most populous country.According to the New York Times, the chain’s current Chinese version began opening in major cities in 2017.That explains why many in the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published