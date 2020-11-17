Global  
 

What you need to know: Nov. 17

What you need to know: Nov. 17

What you need to know: Nov. 17

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Nov.

17.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Governor gavin newsom today announced that state health officials are pulling an emergency brake on california's covid-19 pandemic response.

40 of california's 58 counties are being moved to more restrictive tiers which included butte, siskiyou and glenn counties leaping to the most restrictive purple tier.

Another impact of the increase in cases... schools in the region are returning to distance learning.

The enterprise district in redding is moving backt ot distance learning after the thanksgiving break on the 30th of november.

Reps believe they can contain the spread with regular testing... ## happening today - members of a local city council will consider a final report regarding police hiring.

The report details hiring and training requirements of chico police in relation to use of force practices.

The virtual meeting is tonight at six... the bio-tech firm moderna says tests show its coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95-percent effective.

Last week, pfizer announced that its vaccine showed a 90- percent effectiveness rate.

Both say distribution can begin by the end of the year.

The u-s is now averaging almost 150- thousand new coronavirus infections per day... a million new cases a week.### president-elect joe biden and vice president elect kamala harris hear from outside national security experts today as pressure grows to include them in official intelligence briefings and coronavirus planning.

Biden also working without government help on a covid relief plan to distribute vaccines to millions of americans by next spring.

You're never more




Economy of Francesco speaker Jeffrey Sachs has advocated for contraception and 'reproductive justice'

Vatican City, Nov 19, 2020 / 01:50 pm (CNA).- The Economy of Francesco summit kicked off Thursday...
CNA - Published

US religious liberty ambassador calls out China for using tech to suppress religion

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 19, 2020 / 12:01 pm (CNA).- The U.S. will be working against the use...
CNA - Published

Monstrous Hurricane Iota leaves scenes of disaster

2020 is playing some cruel cards. Near the end of a record-breaking storm season, two powerful...
Mashable - Published


Weather Forecast – Nov. 19 [Video]

Weather Forecast – Nov. 19

Kristina Werner has your evening forecast for Nov. 19, 2020.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 00:45Published
WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 19 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 19

Number of red zone covid-19 communities doubles in Mass; Brockton hit and run arrest; New Hampshire issues mask mandate; Latest weather forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published
Give To The Max Day Gets Creative During COVID [Video]

Give To The Max Day Gets Creative During COVID

The need is big this year for Give To The Max Day this year, Kate Raddatz reports. It has some organizations adjusting, and others are getting extra creative () WCCO 4 News At 5 - Nov. 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:42Published