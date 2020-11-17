What you need to know: Nov. 17

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 days ago

Governor gavin newsom today announced that state health officials are pulling an emergency brake on california's covid-19 pandemic response.

40 of california's 58 counties are being moved to more restrictive tiers which included butte, siskiyou and glenn counties leaping to the most restrictive purple tier.

Another impact of the increase in cases... schools in the region are returning to distance learning.

The enterprise district in redding is moving backt ot distance learning after the thanksgiving break on the 30th of november.

Reps believe they can contain the spread with regular testing... ## happening today - members of a local city council will consider a final report regarding police hiring.

The report details hiring and training requirements of chico police in relation to use of force practices.

The virtual meeting is tonight at six... the bio-tech firm moderna says tests show its coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95-percent effective.

Last week, pfizer announced that its vaccine showed a 90- percent effectiveness rate.

Both say distribution can begin by the end of the year.

The u-s is now averaging almost 150- thousand new coronavirus infections per day... a million new cases a week.### president-elect joe biden and vice president elect kamala harris hear from outside national security experts today as pressure grows to include them in official intelligence briefings and coronavirus planning.

Biden also working without government help on a covid relief plan to distribute vaccines to millions of americans by next spring.

