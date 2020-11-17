Global  
 

Category 5 Hurricane Iota arrives in Central America, bringing severe weather

Category 5 Hurricane Iota arrived in Central America on Monday (November 16), bringing gusty winds and heavy rains to the area.


In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month.

