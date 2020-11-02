|
|
|
Hurricane Iota batters Colombia, displacing hundreds
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Hurricane Iota batters Colombia, displacing hundreds
It is causing severe flooding in Colombia, where at least three people have died and hundreds forced to leave their homes.
|
