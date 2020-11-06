Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Cross deck landing performed during phase 2 of Malabar Exercise 2020

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Watch: Cross deck landing performed during phase 2 of Malabar Exercise 2020

Watch: Cross deck landing performed during phase 2 of Malabar Exercise 2020

Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships are currently carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames in the Western Indian Ocean Region on November 17.

Cross deck landing was also performed during the naval exercise.

The second phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise is being held in the North Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November.

The first phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise was held in the Bay of Bengal from 3 to 6 November.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

INS Vikramaditya INS Vikramaditya

Watch: Warships of QUAD countries in Western Indian Ocean for Malabar Exercise 2020 [Video]

Watch: Warships of QUAD countries in Western Indian Ocean for Malabar Exercise 2020

Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships are currently carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames in the Western Indian Ocean Region on November 17. The second phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise is being held in the North Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November. The first phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise was held in the Bay of Bengal from 3 to 6 November.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase [Video]

Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase

The second phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, US, Australian and Japanese warships carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames. The Australian Navy is taking part with its warship HMAS Ballarat and Japan with destroyer JS Murasame. The second phase of the Malabar exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea till November 20. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:52Published

USS Nimitz USS Nimitz Supercarrier of the United States Navy, lead ship of its class


Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military


Indian Ocean Indian Ocean The ocean between Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica (or the Southern Ocean)

Cultural Minister, ambassadors join Diwali celebrations with Indian community in Madagascar [Video]

Cultural Minister, ambassadors join Diwali celebrations with Indian community in Madagascar

Minister of Culture of Madagascar, prominent members of Indian community, ambassadors of several countries including United States, Russia, Japan, European Union, South Africa, Iran among others, UN country representatives and prominent Malagasy people joined Ambassador Abhay Kumar at his residence to celebrate Diwali in Antananarivo on 14th November in Madagascar. This is the first time that Diwali was celebrated with the participation of the esteem dignitaries in the Indian Ocean island which has over 20,000 members of Indian diaspora. The occasion was celebrated by members of all faiths including Hindus, Khojas, Bohras, Ismailis, Sunnis, Christians, among others showing the growing universal appeal of Diwali, the festival of victory of light over darkness, across the world. A cultural group consisting of ITEC alumni performed Indian dance on the occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

India's COVID-19 food aid reaches Djibouti

 Under Mission Sagar 1, India had reached out to 5 Indian ocean countries-- Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles. The outreach is part of..
DNA
New species discovered at depths of ocean [Video]

New species discovered at depths of ocean

A deep-diving science mission into the Indian Ocean says it has discovered"dozens" of new species, including fish, coral and other organisms. But thescientists also give a warning – they say unsustainable fishing is having animpact on the ocean and its biodiversity.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Bay of Bengal Bay of Bengal Northeastern part of the Indian Ocean

Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise [Video]

Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise

Phase 1 of the 24th edition of Naval Exercise Malabar 2020 is underway in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy are participating in the naval exercise that started on November 3. The four nations are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as Quad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Arabian Sea Arabian Sea A marginal sea of the northern Indian Ocean between the Arabian Peninsula and India