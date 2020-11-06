Watch: Cross deck landing performed during phase 2 of Malabar Exercise 2020

Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships are currently carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames in the Western Indian Ocean Region on November 17. The second phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise is being held in the North Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November. The first phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise was held in the Bay of Bengal from 3 to 6 November.
Minister of Culture of Madagascar, prominent members of Indian community, ambassadors of several countries including United States, Russia, Japan, European Union, South Africa, Iran among others, UN country representatives and prominent Malagasy people joined Ambassador Abhay Kumar at his residence to celebrate Diwali in Antananarivo on 14th November in Madagascar. This is the first time that Diwali was celebrated with the participation of the esteem dignitaries in the Indian Ocean island which has over 20,000 members of Indian diaspora. The occasion was celebrated by members of all faiths including Hindus, Khojas, Bohras, Ismailis, Sunnis, Christians, among others showing the growing universal appeal of Diwali, the festival of victory of light over darkness, across the world. A cultural group consisting of ITEC alumni performed Indian dance on the occasion.
A deep-diving science mission into the Indian Ocean says it has discovered"dozens" of new species, including fish, coral and other organisms. But thescientists also give a warning – they say unsustainable fishing is having animpact on the ocean and its biodiversity.
Phase 1 of the 24th edition of Naval Exercise Malabar 2020 is underway in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy are participating in the naval exercise that started on November 3. The four nations are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as Quad.