Gov. Larry Hogan Announces New COVID Restrictions (Nov. 17, 2020) Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 44:56s - Published 4 minutes ago Gov. Larry Hogan Announces New COVID Restrictions (Nov. 17, 2020) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced new actions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state after for the second time this month, the daily case numbers have surpassed 2,000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend