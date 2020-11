Gov. Hogan announces new statewide enforcement efforts ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:36s - Published 5 minutes ago

FIVE PERCENT...HOWARD COUNTYIS PLACING MORE RESTRICTIONSTO HELP SLOW THE SPREAD OCOVID-19.

STARTING FRIDAY AT 5OCLOCK...NO MORE THAN TENPEOPLE FOR INDOORGATHERINGS....AND OUTDOORGATHERINGS MUST BE CAPPED AT25 PEOPLE.

THIS INCLUDESWEDDINGS ANS RECREATIONALSPORTS.

SOME THINGS ARE STILLEXCLUDED, LIKE: RETAIL STORES,OFFICES AND RELIGIOUSGATHERINGS.

THE COUNTY IS ALSOCANCELING UPCOMING TOURNAMENTSAT PARKS AND RECREATIONFACILITIES.

BUT IT WILLCONTINUE TO OPERATE CHILDCAPROGRAMS AT CURRENT CAPACITY.WITH CORONAVIRUS CASESCONTINUING TO RISE HERE INMARYLAND - DESPITERESTRICTIONS IN PLACE -GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN DECIDEDTHE FOCUS NOW NEEDS TO BE ONENFORCEMENT.

HE ANNOUNCED ANEDUCATION AND ENFORCEMENTOPERATION.

ERIN?THE GOAL IS TO HOLD PEOPLE ANDBUSINESSES ACCOUNTABLE -MAKING SURE THEY'RE FOLLOWINGALL OF THE MASK MANDATES ANSOCIAL DISTANCING ORDERS.

SOSTARTING ON WEDNESDAY AT 5 P-M, STATE TROOPERS WILL BDEPLOYED IN EVERY COUNTYTHROUGHOUT THE STATE TOENFORCE THESE COVIDRESTRICTIONS.

GOVERNOR HOGANDECIDED ON WEDNESDAY SINCEIT'S A POPULAR DRINKING NIGH- THANKSGIVING EVE, ESPECIALLYFOR COLLEGE KIDS COMING HOMEFOR THE HOLIDAY.

THE FOCUS OWEDNESDAY WILL BE ON TOWSON,BEL AIR AND THROUGHOUT THECITY -- PLACES TYPICALLYPACKED THE NIGHT BEFOTHANKSGIVING.

AFTER THAT THEOPERATION WILL CONTINUE --HOGAN SAID IT WILL BE SIMILARTO THE RAMPED UP DRUNK DRIVINENFORCEMENT WE SEE DURING THISTIME OF YEAR.

TROOPERS WILLJUST BE MAKING SURE BARS ARESTAURANTS ARE FOLLOWINGCURFEW AND CAPACITYRESTRICTIONS -- AND PEOPLE AREMASKING UP INDOORS AND INPUBLIC PLACES WHERE SOCIALDISTANCING IS NOT POSSIBLE.HOGAN STRESSED THIS IS ANEFFORT TO SAVE LIVES WHILEKEEPING BUSINESSES OPEN - HEENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO CONTINUETO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES.“Businesses and individualswho blatantly violate thepublic health orders andrefuse to follow state law arenot only willfully endangeringthemselves, but their family,friends and neighbors aswell” HOGAN IS ASKING FORYOUR HELP IN THIS EFFORT ASWELL - BY REPORTING ANY UNSAFEBEHAVIOR.

THE STATE LAUNCHINGA 24/7 HOTLINE AND EMAIL TOSUPPORT COMPLIANCE IN THEFIELD.

YOU CAN EXPECT AN ALERTON WEDNESDAY ON YOUR PHONEABOUT (LAW ENFORCEMENTEFFORTS) THE GOVERNORSENFORCEMENT AND EDUCATIONOPERATIONS AND COVID SAFETYMEASURES IN GENERAL.

