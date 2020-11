Whitmer: I'll 'be at peace' with COVID-19 decisions no matter what happens Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:07s - Published 8 minutes ago Whitmer: I'll 'be at peace' with COVID-19 decisions no matter what happens Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she will be able to "be at peace" with the work she's done with the COVID-19 pandemic, no matter "what happens politically." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources