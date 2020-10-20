Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:12s
Between The World And Me Documentary Movie (2020)- The Black Narrative (Promo) - HBO “This film is about now.

It reflects everything the world is absorbing.” Director Kamilah Forbes and executive producers Ta-Nehisi Coates, Susan Kelechi Watson and Roger Ross Williams discuss why Between The World And Me is important for audiences to watch today.

The special event Saturday at 8pm on HBO Max.

First published in 2015, Between the World and Me was written as a letter to Coates’ teenage son, and recounts the author’s experiences growing up in Baltimore’s inner city and his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community.

The narrative explores Coates’ bold notion that American society structurally supports white supremacy.

It will include appearances by: Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Jharrel Jerome, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, MJ Rodriguez, Yara Shahidi, Black Thought, Courtney B.

Vance, Susan Kelechi Watson, Oprah Winfrey and many more.


