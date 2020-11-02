Between The World And Me Documentary movie

Between The World And Me Documentary movie trailer - First published in 2015, Between the World and Me was written as a letter to Coates’ teenage son, and recounts the author’s experiences growing up in Baltimore’s inner city and his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community.

The narrative explores Coates’ bold notion that American society structurally supports white supremacy.

It will include appearances by: Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Jharrel Jerome, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, MJ Rodriguez, Yara Shahidi, Black Thought, Courtney B.

Vance, Susan Kelechi Watson, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

