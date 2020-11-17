Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato Wore Five Different Outfits and Joked About Getting "Unengaged"

Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Demi Lovato Wore Five Different Outfits and Joked About Getting 'Unengaged'
The singer hosted the People's Choice Awards.

You Might Like