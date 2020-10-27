Senate blocks confirmation of Trump Fed pick

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board, though a White House spokesman expressed confidence she would eventually be confirmed.

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Chuck Grassley: Senior Republican senator gets coronavirus

 Chuck Grassley's illness caused him to skip a Senate vote for the first time in 27 years.
BBC News

Senators Chris Murphy and Roy Blunt on "The Takeout" — 10/16/2020

 Senators Chris Murphy and Roy Blunt join Major to talk about their thoughts on the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the future of the..
CBS News

The Final Front of the 2020 Ad Wars

 With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, money is pouring into the two runoff elections in Georgia.
NYTimes.com

Senate Dems push COVID relief, slam Trump drawdown

 Senate Democrats are pushing for a generous COVID relief package, while also slamming President Donald Trump for throwing up obstacles during the transition, and..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump pushes false election claims amid unsuccessful legal fights

 President Trump has offered a string of falsehoods in the few times he's spoken publicly since Election Day, and this comes as lawsuits brought by the..
CBS News

Biden holds national security briefing as Trump blocks transition

 With President Trump blocking President-elect Joe Biden from intelligence briefings, Mr. Biden got his own on Tuesday from former officials who served in..
CBS News
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [Video]

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie on "The Takeout" — 10/9/2020

 Longtime Trump backers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie join Major to talk about their book, "Trump: America First," the coronavirus outbreak in the..
CBS News

Judy Shelton Judy Shelton American economist

Biden transition: Harris returns to Senate for first time since becoming VP-elect

 Senator Kamala Harris has returned to the Capitol for the first time as United States Vice-President-elect.Harris voted against Judy Shelton, a controversial..
New Zealand Herald

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States

Senate blocks controversial Trump nominee to Fed board

 Shelton's nomination was stalled on a procedural vote, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a key vote.
CBS News
Hiring slows to 5-month low, jobless rate drops [Video]

Hiring slows to 5-month low, jobless rate drops

U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery, but the jobless rate fell as well. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published
Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress [Video]

Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
Congress needs to do more to help economy -Powell [Video]

Congress needs to do more to help economy -Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed will keep on doing everything it can to support the economy, but said an economic stimulus package from Congress would help the economy heal faster.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Senate Blocks Confirmation of Trump Fed Nominee Judy Shelton

Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board was blocked in the Senate Tuesday, a...
Newsmax - Published

Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judy Shelton, President Donald Trump's controversial nominee to the Federal...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Senate readies vote on Judy Shelton, granting Trump another opportunity to shape Fed

Shelton’s confirmation could mark President Trump’s final imprint on the Federal Reserve, just...
Washington Post - Published


Senator Susan Collins Wins Reelection in Maine [Video]

Senator Susan Collins Wins Reelection in Maine

Senator Susan Collins Wins Reelection in Maine. According to The Associated Press, Collins secured the win with 51 percent of the vote. . This was the most difficult race of her career, as she was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
ELECTION IMPACT | Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation, pending stimulus package [Video]

ELECTION IMPACT | Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation, pending stimulus package

Scripps Washington Correspondent Joe St. George discusses Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, Nevada voter turnout so far, the pending stimulus package in Congress, if we should trust the polls and why,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:38Published
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published