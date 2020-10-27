Senate blocks confirmation of Trump Fed pick

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump 's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve 's board, though a White House spokesman expressed confidence she would eventually be confirmed.

Congress needs to do more to help economy -Powell Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed will keep on doing everything it can to support the economy, but said an economic stimulus package from Congress would help the economy heal faster.

Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.

Hiring slows to 5-month low, jobless rate drops U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery, but the jobless rate fell as well. Conway G. Gittens reports.

