Senate blocks confirmation of Trump Fed pick

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board, though a White House spokesman expressed confidence she would eventually be confirmed.
[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.
U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery, but the jobless rate fell as well. Conway G. Gittens reports.
U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.
