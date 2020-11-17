Presidential transition 11.17.20
With President Trump still refusing to concede, Biden says it is costing American lives.
In continuing coverage of the 20- 20 election..
President trump is still not conceding the election.... or coordinating with the incoming biden administration.
Now president-elect joe biden says that lack of cooperation could cost lives.
Meanwhile today.... reports president trump considered a military strike are increasing u-s tensions with iran.
