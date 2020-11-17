Global  
 

Presidential transition 11.17.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
With President Trump still refusing to concede, Biden says it is costing American lives.

In continuing coverage of the 20- 20 election..

President trump is still not conceding the election.... or coordinating with the incoming biden administration.

Now president-elect joe biden says that lack of cooperation could cost lives.

Meanwhile today.... reports president trump considered a military strike are increasing u-s tensions with iran.

the covid-19 pandemic has many people rethinking holiday get




