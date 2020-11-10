Nick Jonas Returning To The Judge's Chair On 'The Voice'

NBC has announced that Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice.

The singer and actor will be returning as a coach in Season 20.

John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jonas on the judge's panel.

Jonas made his debut as a coach on the hit singing competition in Season 18,.

Jonas will replace Gwen Stefani, who is currently a coach on the television show.

Season 20 of "The Voice" is scheduled to air in early 2021.